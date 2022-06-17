Let there be light. A busy intersection near E.W. Wyatt Middle School will receive some much-needed illumination.
At their meeting Monday afternoon, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved a request for two streetlights near the intersection of Slagles Lake Road and Sussex Drive in Emporia.
The initial request came from District 3 Supervisor William Cain, who echoed the concerns of citizens regarding the poor lighting conditions at the intersection at night. This is a problem for students, parents, and anyone walking home from E.W. Wyatt after sundown.
“There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic, especially when you have ball games and stuff at the school,” said Greensville County planning director Linwood Pope.
In the original application, which is dated April 6, Mr. Cain also cited “the increase in crime in the area,” as well as “…several traffic accidents due to the bad curve in Slagles Lake Road at this intersection,” as reasons to install streetlights.
The Greensville County Transportation met with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, to determine the feasibility and work out a plan for installation. The current plan calls for one of the streetlights to be placed atop an already existing power pole, and the other to go on a newly-installed pole which will cost $240 to install.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.