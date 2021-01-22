Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying plane between now through May. It’s likely a sweep through Southside Virginia and northeastern North Carolina in an aircraft operated by U.S. Geological Survey Scientists.
The group is capturing images of the surface and below ground. According to a USGS press release, EON Geosciences will fly the aircraft between 330 and 1,000 feet from the surface. The pilots are experienced and trained to operate aircraft at low altitudes. The emissions coming from the measuring instruments pose no threat to human, animal, or plant life.
Emporia-Greensville is in the middle of the study area pattern, which stretches as far north as Ashland, and as far south as Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The study area extends west into Brunswick County and parts of Southampton County.
The mission of the pilots is to assist researchers in developing geological maps. The maps will help the scientists’ efforts to understand sand resources and underground faults in the region. It will assist geologists in several areas, including earthquake hazards in Emporia-Greensville, and surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina. The pilots will fly the aircraft to work on the geological surveys in daylight hours. The flights on the mission are coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration.
EON Geosciences is a Canadian company based out of Montreal, Quebec. The group specializes in airborne surveys.
The flights covering Emporia-Greensville, Southside Virginia, and northeastern North Carolina the next few months are based out of the Dinwiddie County and Rocky Mount-Wilson, North Carolina airports.
