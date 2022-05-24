LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Brunswick County Airport. Past festivals have drawn crowds estimated between 8,000 and 10,000. The ad book now being prepared is distributed regionally.
The Taste of Brunswick Festival Planning Committee met in April and elected officers: Wendy Grimm – President, Leslie Pair – Vice President, Dixie Daniel – Secretary, and Lois Daniel – Treasurer.
The committee members are working on attractions. Feature Attraction Band will return for the 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival.
The price for ads is business card - $95, 1/4 page - $125, 1/2 page - $180, full page – $300, Sponsor (Free full page color ad plus booth space.) - $600. The ad deadline is June 10.
The 2021 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held but the crowds were much less due to the inclement weather. The 2020 Taste of Brunswick Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Brunswick Stew Cook-off will be held.
The deadline to participate as a food vendor is Friday, Sept. 2, no exceptions. The final deadline for all other vendors is Friday, Sept. 16, No spaces will be given after this date.
The fees for vendors prior to Aug. 31 are as follows: arts/crafts - $50, food - $100. The fees after Aug. 31, are: arts/crafts - $70 and food - $120. Make checks payable to TOB Festival. Vendors will be asked to sign stating that they agree with the Taste of Brunswick Festival Vendor Policies.
For more information about the festival call (434) 848-2728 or visit the website at www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com. The email address is tasteofbrunswickfestival@gmail.com
