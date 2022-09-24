Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1.
VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
“I am thrilled to serve on the VIAB, which is committed to promoting economic growth and development in the Commonwealth and has a proven track record of success. VIAB’s partnership with Israeli companies have contributed billions of dollars to the state, enhanced tax revenues for state and local governments and created job opportunities for citizens. VIAB’s contribution to the economy is undeniable, and its positive impact will be realized for generations to come,” says Woolridge.
Woolridge currently serves as the County Administrator for the County of Greensville. Previously, she was Administrator for the County of Brunswick for over 15 years. She has a long history of working on economic development projects. For instance she played a key role in Dominion Energy’s decision to invest more than $1 billion to build a combined-cycle, natural gas-fired power station in Brunswick County.
According to the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at ODU, VIAB’s economic impact to the Commonwealth to date is $5 billion.
One Israeli based company that VIAB has attracted to the Commonwealth is Oran Safety Glass (OSG), located in Greensville County (Emporia). OSG, a world-leading glass fabricator, develops and delivers glass systems for the defense, security, transportation and special applications markets.
Under the leadership of David Yogev, OSG’s vice president & managing director, Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy reported that OSG’s economic impact to the state and local economy is over $400 million. This figure represents the cumulative impact of employment and investment for OSG’s operations. OSG employs nearly 200 with average sales of $30-$50 million annually.
For additional information on OSG, visit www.osg-armor.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.