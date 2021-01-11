A Twitter message by Emporia native Chris Malone following the Georgia Senate election last week led to his firing as an offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee . The tweet is receiving national attention. Malone’s mother, Peggy Malone, said the tweet contents are not reflective of herself, her family, or her staff at State Farm Insurance.
“To my customers and the community, I wanted to personally share this message with you after the events from Tuesday that have been well-documented in the national press,” Peggy Malone said. “I learned of this through the national media as most of you did. On Jan. 6 Chris Malone released a message on Twitter that does not reflect myself, my family or my staff’s opinion. The comments made were inappropriate and distasteful.
“I was appalled to read them, and I certainly don’t condone and it was not reflective of how me and my staff feel. Yes, I realize everyone make mistakes in life, but we should all learn to think before we speak because it could end up hurting others. It will be a lesson he has learned well. After being in business for over 38 years, I have always prided myself in treating everyone the same, no matter who you are, and that is what I’ll continue to do. Thank you, and may God Bless our community and our nation.”
Chris Malone was relieved of his duties as an assistant football coach at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga last week following the social media post on Twitter about the former candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams following the run-off elections for the two Georgia U.S. Senate seats.
He removed the Tweet shortly after, but it was captured via screengrab and went viral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.