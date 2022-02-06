HEMPSTEAD, NY — Alice Wong of Emporia, excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean's List. Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York, that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
Alice Wong of Emporia Named to Fall 2021 Dean's List at Hofstra University
