Greensville County is the recipient of a $344,035 grant to support criminal justice programs.
It is part of a $135.8 million statewide grant effort announced recently by Gov. Ralph Northam. More than half of the money will support services for crime victims.
“Each of these grant recipients play an important role in keeping our communities safe and supporting victims and survivors of crime,” Northam said. “This funding will sustain the operations of a variety of critical programs and help expand the reach of services to underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”
The City of Emporia was not left out of the state awarded funding. The municipality received $84,000 from the state and another $560,000 in federal funding. The $56,000 match by the City brings the total to $700,000.
“The programs supported by these grants provide essential services throughout the criminal justice system,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “By continuing to support a wide range of programs, we are working to ensure the safety of all Virginians.”
In Fiscal Year 2021, the Department of Criminal Justice Services administered more than $63 million in federal funding to support the criminal justice system and related agencies in Virginia.
