The 2022-23 season for the Greensville County Eagles boys' varsity hoops team came to an end on Thursday night with a 52-46 loss to the arch-rival Brunswick County Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the region 2A tournament.
The fact that the score ended up so close was a miracle in itself, considering that the Eagles fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter. Greensville made a furious comeback attempt, clawing to within four points in the last few minutes before running out of time.
Greensville County's season finished with an overall record of 16-7, with three of those losses coming to Brunswick County. With their win, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the VHSL state basketball championship tournament and earned themselves a matchup with powerhouse John Marshall, who earlier this season was the top-ranked team in the entire nation according to MaxPreps.
The Eagles earned a trip to the semifinal with an upset 69-63 victory on the road over third-seeded Nandua, three hours north of Emporia. Their reward for their unexpected second-round victory was a rematch with arch-rival Brunswick County, the same team that knocked them out of the Tri-Rivers district tournament earlier this month. In August, the Eagles fell 61-54 to the Bulldogs in double overtime in the semifinal round of the district tournament.
Early in the regular season, the Eagles lost decisively to the Bulldogs, 69-58 at home.
The first quarter of Thursday's game could not have gone any worse for the Eagles. Brunswick's defense came out firing on all cylinders, swarming over just about every stray Greensville pass and turning careless Eagle mistakes into easy buckets. By the time it was over, the Eagles trailed by 15 and all hopes of victory seemed to have already vanished.
Miraculously, the Eagles dusted themselves off and fought back in the second quarter, which turned out to be the complete mirror opposite of the first. Within eight minutes, Brunswick let nearly their entire cushion slip away through a combination of sloppy ball handling and an Eagles offense that finally played like the Eagles offense of old. By halftime, Greensville had cut their deficit from 16 all the way down to six, and the game was back on.
Unfortunately, the Eagles were never quite able to make it over the final hurdle, as small mistakes started to chip away at their chances of finishing off their comeback. In the third quarter alone, Greensville was called for traveling three times, costing them a chance to bite into the Bulldogs' lead.
In the district tournament matchup earlier this month, the Eagles were able to force overtime after the Bulldogs missed on seven of eight free throws in the final minutes of regulation, any one of which would have iced the game. This time, Brunswick junior Jayshaun Jones made the shots he needed to make to ensure that no overtime was required.
"We dug ourselves in a hole early. We came out flat," said Eagles head coach Antwan Walton. "They jumped on us early. We just could never get in the lead."
After the final whistle, most of the Eagles players broke down in tears, inconsolable over the way their season had ended. For some, including Xzavion Walton, it was their last-ever game for Greensville County High School before moving on to new frontiers.
In what turned out to be his final game with the Eagles, Walton led all players in scoring with 20 points, including ten in the final quarter. Only one other player -- the aforementioned Jones -- put up double-digit points, with Jones scoring 10.
The 2022-23 season for the Lady Eagles also came to an end earlier this week, with a 51-39 loss on the road against the Poquoson Islanders in the second round of their Region 2A tournament.
