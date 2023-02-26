-

Greensville County Eagles freshman Mekhi Phillips drives toward the rim during Thursday night's regional playoff game against Brunswick County.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

The 2022-23 season for the Greensville County Eagles boys' varsity hoops team came to an end on Thursday night with a 52-46 loss to the arch-rival Brunswick County Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the region 2A tournament.

The fact that the score ended up so close was a miracle in itself, considering that the Eagles fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter. Greensville made a furious comeback attempt, clawing to within four points in the last few minutes before running out of time.