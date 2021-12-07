A run of horrific events for the Greensville County Public School system continued on Monday, as two different schools received two disturbing threats from two different students within hours of one another.
In the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 5, a student at Greensville County High School posted a threat to social media. According to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, this threat was meant to be carried out the following day. As a result, G.C.H.S. made December 6 an “asynchronous learning day” for all G.C.H.S. students, meaning all classes would be held virtually.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested the student, who is currently being held until a court hearing.
According to Sheriff William T. Jarratt, Jr., the person specifically threatened that “…the schools were gonna be shot up.”
“This situation has caused a disruption to student learning during what is already a very challenging time in our school community,” wrote Division Superintendent Kelvin Edwards in a press release posted to the G.C.P.S. Facebook page.
Later on Monday, a staff member at E.W. Wyatt Middle School discovered a “written threat” in one of the school’s bathrooms. According to Edwards, it is “unclear” when the threat was written. An investigation by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.
“Those that are making threats to society or our school system, we intend to prosecute through the criminal court system,” Jarratt said.
“We strongly encourage families to speak with their children about the importance of conducting themselves responsibly in and out of school,” wrote Edwards in another Facebook press release. “We take all potential threats seriously, including those that may have been made as a joke.”
Unlike with the recent incidents at the high school, E.W. Wyatt did not cancel classes as a result of this discovery. Greensville Elementary and Belfield Elementary also still plan on holding their Drive-Thru School Market on Tuesday night.
