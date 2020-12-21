Greensville-Emporia led all U.S. counties in gross domestic product (GDP) percent increase in 2019, according to a Dec. 9 report released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The 62.5% increase made Greensville-Emporia the fastest-growing small county in the nation. The report states that the utilities industry was the leading contributor to the county’s growth.
GDP by county is the value of goods and services produced by the county’s economy less the value of goods and services used in production.
BEA places all counties into one of three groups based on populations: large, medium or small. Small counties, like Greensville, are classified as having populations less than 100,000 in 2019. BEA listed 2,5017 small counties in its report. Jackson County, West Virginia reported the largest percent decrease in GDP with -34.2%.
Glen Gibson, assistant director of the Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority (GCWSA), attributed the GDP growth in the county to the new Dominion Energy Greensville Power Station. The station began commercial operation on Dec. 8, 2018, making 2018 the first full calendar year of utility provision.
“We appreciate Dominion Energy’s investment in our community and the cooperation we received from the City of Emporia in completing this major economic development project,” Gibson said.
The new Dominion power station allowed the GCWSA to complete construction of several new utility extensions, three pump stations and a new elevated water tank in late 2018.
“Greensville County strives to deliver utilities and other needs in a timely manner to industrial clients,” said Natalie Slate, the county’s director of Economic Development. “County and GCWSA staff worked tirelessly to ensure the Dominion Generation plant had all the required resources for their operation to begin in 2018. This report shows the positive result of our hard work and successful partnership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.