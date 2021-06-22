July 19 was a blazing hot Saturday, and Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles was quietly “doing some cleaning” at home. Meanwhile, family members scurried around the Jessica A. Moore Campus in Waverly hanging signs and putting out cupcakes, balloons, and party favors as dozens of friends were decorating their vehicles with signs and balloons in a secluded parking lot nearby.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a family member left to pick him as part of a pre-planned ruse to get him to the Center while everyone else waited in suspense. When the car carrying the self-described “suspicious, but still wondering what was going on” sheriff arrived at the center and he saw the huge “Happy Birthday Earnest” sign, the excitement for the “man you can’t surprise” was over. Or so he thought.
As he got out of the car near assembled family and friends he laughed as he kept repeating, “I knew it! I said y’all were setting me up! We were coming down the road and I just put the clues together. I knew there was something going on over here at the school!”
His laughter turned to open-mouthed shock as he turned to see why everyone had begun pointing behind him and shouting, “Look! Look at that!” That was when the first of a long line of vehicles rounded the corner, horns blowing and lights blazing, followed by a whole parade of friends waving and bearing signs wishing him a Happy 50th Birthday.
For about 15 minutes, all Sheriff Giles could say was, “Wow. Just… Wow” as more and more cars and trucks filled with smiling and waving and cheering folks paraded by. He watched as his family members gave cupcakes and birthday goody bags to everyone in the parade, and “the man you can’t surprise” might have been seen to remove his glasses and wipe his eyes a couple of times between periods of waving back at the parade in his honor.
When it was over, his nieces and other family members described how months of planning had gone into trying to make his 50th birthday special. He just kept smiling and saying, “Wow. Wow. Awesome. Y’all got me on this one. I put together some clues about this, but y’all got me with the parade.”
There followed several shouts of, “You deserve it – and more!”
Then as everyone laughed, he pointed at his t-shirt and tennis shoes and added, “And you got me looking all rough. I’ve been cleaning up all day!”
His mother, who had been watching the parade from the sidelines smiled and said, “It was great that everyone showed all the support. I am so proud of him. He has a worker, a lieutenant, that calls him a methodical thinker. When he starts speaking something, he’s already thought it through. I’m glad he continues through all the trials and tribulations. Some people have no idea sometimes what he goes through, but he cares about people. He seems to care more about people sometimes than he does himself.”
His niece, Cheryl Jones, who was one of the organizers, added, “Oh my God I’m so excited. We did it! We pulled it off! We got him.”
She explained that they were so afraid that someone would accidentally tip him off that they did not even let anyone know about the parade until the day before. She said that though she knew that that meant that some people would not know about it in time to participate, it was just so important to the whole family to make a special surprise for him for his special day.
“He deserves it,” she added, “He’s always a giver, and when somebody gives to him, he doesn’t want to take. So, we kind of forced him today.”
As things began to wind down and the suggestion was made to take a picture of him with his family members in the crowd, one of the reasons why he is so well-loved was obvious as he grinned and responded, “That’s everybody out here!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.