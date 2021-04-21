On Tuesday, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Virginia State Police received a report of the driver of a Acura sedan shooting at a Honda station wagon on Interstate 264 westbound, east of Witchduck Road.
The altercation stemmed over a road rage incident in which the driver of the Acura, 25 year old Jermaine Lamar Cameron fired several gunshots at the Honda. A description of the vehicle was broadcasted and troopers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 464 at Freeman Avenue, Chesapeake. Cameron refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Cameron exited at Military Highway and crashed the vehicle into a swamp area at the intersection of Canal Drive and Route 17 before fleeing the scene on foot. His male passenger was detained at the scene of the crash.
With the assistance of Portsmouth and Chesapeake Police Departments, Cameron was located at the 2700 block of Misty Point, in the city of Chesapeake.
Cameron has warrants on file in the city of Chesapeake and Portsmouth and was taken to Chesapeake General for injuries sustained from the crash and will be taken to Virginia Beach City Jail and charged for the criminal offenses.
