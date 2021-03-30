On Wednesday, March 31, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans will present the proposed GCPS FY 2022 budget in a joint meeting with the County Board of Supervisors and the Emporia City Council.
Evans previously reviewed the proposed FY 2022 with the Greensville County School Board during a meeting on March 2. In that meeting, Evans stated that the budget priorities for GCPS included improving student achievement, addressing learning loss and providing safe schools. Concerns addressed in the meeting included the continued decline of GCPS enrollment, competitive teacher salaries and securing funding for capital improvement projects and facilities.
The FY 2022 budget would include a 2% raise and one-step increase for all GCPS staff, costing the district $463,395 for salary and benefits.
Included in Evans’ presentation Wednesday will be Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) requests, which include any budgeted request over $25,000. These requests include a large number of structural repairs and installations at the school buildings and School Board office.
CIP requests for FY 2022 include a backup power generator for Greensville County High School. Requests have also been made for a new fire alarm system at GCHS, as well as the replacement of every window in the main building. Replacing the windows would cost an estimated $1.5 million. Other smaller CIP requests like a new rooftop HVAC unit for the School Board office and roofing repairs at E.W. Wyatt Middle School, are also proposed in the FY 2022 budget. GCPS would also like to purchase three new buses for the upcoming year, as well as every proceeding year until the fleet is up to date.
Some proposed projects can be covered by CARES Act funding. Included in those proposals is the replacement of 39 exterior and interior doors at GCHS, as well as 10 exterior doors at Belfield Elementary.
