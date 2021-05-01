The City of Emporia announced Tuesday that its offices would reopen to the public on Monday, May 3, and will be open for citizens from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City Manager William Johnson said staff is looking forward to the public returning to City offices, but encouraged residents to continue to make payments online or via drop-box if possible.
“We want to make sure that we continue to be safe,” Johnson said,” while continuing to provide exceptional customer service for our citizens.”
Emporia city offices were briefly reopened in January of 2021, but reclosed due to rising numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in the community.
City offices will continue to enforce physical distancing between coworkers and members of the public and will limit occupancy of public spaces to make sure that appropriate distancing can be maintained. Citizens visiting public offices will be required to wear a facial covering inside, as required by Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63.
