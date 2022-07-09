The City of Suffolk, Virginia and the Suffolk Police Department is installing
Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera technology in strategic areas throughout the City to assist in solving and, ultimately, reducing crime.
The Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence of vehicles such as license plates and vehicle characteristics.
The cameras send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is located in the vicinity of a camera. They can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person when an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.
The cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.
Suffolk Police Chief, Al Chandler says “We’re excited to bring this technology to the streets of Suffolk. The data shows that this model is proven to be successful when implemented properly and we hope to see a decline in overall crime once the cameras are up and running this summer.” The first phase of the ALPR cameras installation began Wednesday, July 6.
