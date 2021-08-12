Greensville County Public Schools students and faculty will be required to wear masks when indoors during the upcoming semester. The announcement was made as a part of GCPS’ Return to Learn plan during last Monday’s School Board meeting.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forwards to a safe start to the school year.”
Students will also be required to wear masks while on the school buses. Anyone entering a GCPS building will have their temperature screened, and anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be granted access, per guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards said that any students who cannot wear a mask for religious or medical purposes would have desk shields in the classroom.
The issue of masks in schools for the upcoming semester has been hotly contested in counties across Virginia in recent weeks. Just last week, the Hanover County School Board voted 4-3 against requiring masks in schools. The Hanover Board meeting drew hundreds of attendees, many with anti-mask signs and rhetoric. Several attendees called any mask mandates “segregation,” with one gentleman going so far as to say “Holocaust 2.0.”
As the new school year approaches, the Virginia Department of Health reports that, as of Thursday, 48.4% of the population age 12-15 has received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. In the 16-17 ages, 59.1% of the population has received at least one dose.
There is still no definitive timeline for when vaccines will be available to children under the age of 12.
