Finding employees willing to work while money is flowing from government sources to citizens pockets is a critical issue small businesses are facing throughout the country. Emporia is not immune to the national hiring problem.
John Haggerty of Haggerty’s Steakhouse recently nixed plans to bring his restaurant into the old bank building on South Main St. in downtown Emporia.
“We’ve advertised to get people to work for us, and we didn’t get one bite,” Haggerty said. “We don’t want to over-promise and under-deliver.”
Haggerty’s Steakhouse in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, is a popular diner for people not only in Northeastern North Carolina but residents of Southside Virginia, including Emporia-Greensville. The buzz in the air of Haggerty’s coming to Emporia was certainly prevalent in the area. The news that it is not coming, after all, is disappointing to many citizens of Southside Virginia, and Emporia City Manager William Johnson.
“That’s a shame,” Johnson said. “It is a great restaurant and would have been great for our community.”
Haggerty said the recent problem of finding employees is a problem created by the government. He is hopeful that will change soon. His business model is working well in Roanoke Rapids, and he is focused on keeping that going for now. As for the future of the establishment coming to Emporia?
“I’m not ever going to say never,” he said.
