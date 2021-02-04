Emporia City Councilman Jim Saunders made it clear that he is displeased with the progress of vaccinations locally by the Crater Health District.
The District 3 representative spearheaded the effort to send a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and state representatives Del. Roslyn Tyler and Senator L. Louise Lucas to get COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of citizens of Emporia-Greensville.
“As of last week, the state has received 1,319,000 doses while only 641,873 have been administered,” Saunders said. “Why have less than 50% of the doses been administered? In my opinion (that’s) unacceptable. The Emporia-Greensville community is well-documented as being unhealthy due to the health inequities and disparities.”
Emporia and Greensville County have more than 50 COVID-19 related deaths according to numbers provided by the Virginia Department of Health.”
Backlash concerning efforts to get people vaccinated is not exclusive from leaders and citizens in Emporia-Greensville. It has come from community leaders throughout Virginia.
The Sussex County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to freeze funds to the Crater Health District until a plan is put into place to get its residents vaccinated. On Saturday, the Crater Health District will be in Sussex, vaccinating many citizens.
Saunders said Emporia-Greensville is currently receiving between 80-100 doses of vaccine a week. The Crater Health District informed the councilman there would be an increase in quantities in the coming weeks.
“I’m thrilled to hear that news, but I have no confidence in the current state of the agency to manage the increased doses,” Saunders said. “I’ve reached out, spoken to, and emailed Crater, offering to bring in medical professionals and administration to help assist with the increase of the doses.”
District 4 Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris asked City Emergency Services Program Coordinator Mike Rae if the Crater Health District is shorting Emporia-Greensville on vaccinations by counting the city and county as one jurisdiction. Rae said he was not sure if that has or hasn’t happened.
Rae explained why he and his county counterpart Reggie Owens work together on COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.
“We decided it would be best all the way around if we partnered and worked together,” Rae said. “It actually helps to conserve resources for Crater Health District, and it reduced our share of workload being we are both one-man departments.”
Harris said he appreciates Rae and Owens’s efforts and hard work in battling the pandemic in Emporia-Greensville.
Saunders is calling on community members to help the Crater Health District in future vaccination efforts in the community. He’s reached out to Crater leaders in the past and said he was told Crater would appreciate volunteer assistance.
He hasn’t heard a plan from Crater to incorporate volunteers during vaccination events in the community.
Saunders said citizens need to call the offices of the governor, Del. Tyler, and Senator Lucas to get them involved in pushing Crater to improve its vaccination results. He announced the contact numbers to the members of City Council and citizens.
Gov. Northam (804) 786-2211; Sen. Lucas (804) 698-7158; Del. Tyler (434) 690-1075; Crater Health District (804) 862-8989 or (877) 275-8343.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson said call centers concerning the pandemic for each locality in the Crater Health District should be up and running early next week.
“We still have to keep pushing this process forward so we can make this happen,” he said. “I do know that Reggie, Mike, and the other emergency managers in the district have been working really hard. Hopefully, at the end of all of this, there is a better process to come forward.”
The Emporia City Council voted 6-0 to send a letter to Northam, Lucas, Tyler, and the health department expressing the concerns about the vaccination rollout in Emporia-Greensville.
