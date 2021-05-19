A combined Baccalaureate Service and Commencement Exercise will be held at Brunswick Academy on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The guest speaker will be Reverend Lee Foster of Tabernacle Baptist Church in South Hill, Virginia. Thirty-one seniors will be graduating.
The valedictorian is William Hunter Greene, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Ray Greene of Baskerville. The salutatorian is Brady Jacob Talbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Glenn Talbert of Lawrenceville. Both Hunter Greene and Brady Talbert will be attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
There will be seven other honor graduates at this year’s commencement. Kyle Tyler Powell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Dale Powell of South Hill, will be attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Robert Tyler Creedle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hart Creedle of South Hill, will be attending High Point University. Brysen Alexandrea Diefert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald William Diefert of Emporia, will be attending the University of South Carolina. Naomi Rose Sadler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Marion Sadler III of Emporia, will be attending Randolph-Macon College. Meredith Paige Lucy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Thomas Lucy of Dolphin, will be attending Radford University. Christian Alexandra Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Brian Williams III of South Hill, will be attending James Madison University. Seong-Hun “Peter” Jung, host student of Mr. and Mrs. Hyogyum James Kim of Alberta, will be attending Pensacola Christian College.
Sixteen seniors are children of Brunswick Academy alumni. Four of those seniors are the grandchildren of Brunswick Academy alumni.
