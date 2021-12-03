In September, the City of Emporia announced it would participate in the Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy plan as a part of an opioid settlement plan.
The Emporia City Council recently approved a resolution of the City’s participation against other companies facing opioid-related claims.
McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and Janssen negotiated proposals to pay $26 billion nationwide to resolve opioid claims against them.
“Virginia would get a share of those funds, and that money would come directly to localities in Virginia, and also the Opioid Authority that was established by the Virginia General Assembly,” City Attorney Eric Gregory said. “Emporia would receive some of the funds directly and be eligible to receive funds from the Opioid Abatement Authority over a series of years.”
In October 2020, Mallinckrodt agreed to a $1.6 billion settlement with 47 states and territories to resolve claims for its role in the opioid crisis. Virginia is expected to receive approximately $11 million of the settlement, plus an additional $13-14 million allocated by the Opioid Abatement Authority.
