VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. January 20, 2022 — With news of the projected snowstorm heading towards Hampton Roads this weekend, you need to be prepared for the worst. Assembling a winter driving kit for your car and knowing how to drive in snowy and icy conditions can make all the difference in getting to your destination safely.
“Winter driving kits can be a life saver in situations where you are stuck on the road for long periods of time” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Specifically, with the recent back-up on I-95 hopefully drivers realize just how essential these kits can be.”
While staying home and not traveling is often the best advice – that may not always be possible. AAA Tidewater advises to pack these items in your winter driving kits:
Mobile phone and car charger
Flashlight with extra batteries
Jumper cables or jump pack
Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside
Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
First-aid kit
Drinking water
Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
Ice scraper
Snow brush
Winter windshield washer solvent
Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
Shovel
Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
Also remember these tips if you have to get out onto the road:
Before winter arrives, prepare your vehicle for use on ice and snow. Inspect all systems, brake, windshield wipers and tires.
Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze up.
Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, snow).
If in a skid, always look and steer where you want to go.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.