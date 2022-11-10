EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District.
“I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but the Virginia we see today is not the Virginia I knew growing up that afforded the opportunity of the American Dream for all citizens. That’s why I'm running for Virginia Senate,” said Sadler.“I want my children and yours to have the same blessings of a free and prosperous life just as our generation had, and if we want that dream to be realized, we have to act now. The government is supposed to work for the people in this Commonwealth, not for out-of-state special interests and other political agendas. It's time for new leadership in Richmond.”
For more information about Hermie, visit:https://sadlerforvirginia.com/hermies-story/
