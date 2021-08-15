Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) totaling $25,379,231. Mind BioSciences, LLC will receive $295,247 to research sickle cell disease, and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $25,083,984 to expand lab capacity for epidemiology.
“Sickle cell is a painful blood disorder that is especially prevalent amongst Black Americans. In fact, 1 in 325 Black Virginians are estimated to have sickle cell disease,” Rep McEachin said. “While treatment has improved over time, this research could truly lead to life-saving measures to potentially prevent sickle cell disorder.”
“Meanwhile, funding is needed to help the Virginia Department of Health, as it continues to offer robust COVID-19 testing. As we continue to see surges in the delta variant in the Commonwealth, effective testing is more important than ever and should remain accessible for all Virginians.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.