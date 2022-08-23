Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory.
Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding the city of discolored water. The water is safe to drink but not a good site for those using it to wash clothes, bathe or drink. Manganese and old waterlines are two significant factors in the discolored water coming through Emporia homes and businesses’ faucets. Johnson believes citizens will see a difference by the end of next month or October.
“We’re hoping that by the end of September that $7 million project will be done,” he said to members of the Emporia Rotary Club. “In the interim we still have to be flushing hydrants.”
Saunders’ first stint on the Emporia City Council began in 2004. He attended a seminar regarding water and was surprised to hear an instructor say that water is the next oil. The teacher said water would be harder to get, more expensive to get, and the price increases would not stop. The instructor’s vision is a reality in 2022.
In 2016, the water projects to assure city residents of a clean and sustainable water supply were projected to cost $50 million. That work is underway, but there is plenty of work ahead to complete the task. The pandemic made the venture more costly than anticipated. It is no different from what consumers are experiencing filling their gas tanks or putting food on the table to feed their families.
“Because of what we’ve gone through with COVID and supply chains, the project on Main St. in a ear went up about 25%,” Saunders said. “When we borrow this money we have to sign covenants that our debt service coverage will be X and we have to meet it or possibly pay a fine.”
Johnson and Saunders said most of the city’s debt service is tied to the water and sewer portion of the budget. City residents saw a slight increase in their water and sewer bills to keep the city in the black while paying its debtors simultaneously. Johnson said the city has good advisors in Davenport & Company to assure it stays on course.
New water meters have changed how water use gets measured in the city. The new water meters have brought an era of fewer complaints from residents concerning their water bills. Johnson said some residents would claim they were not at home, and the meters recorded inaccurate information. With the new water meters, the city staff can tell residents the time, date, and amount of water usage at their homes.
A more immense than expected amount of water usage still occurs when a leak springs in the water system at a home or business. Johnson said there is a way for citizens to catch the malfunction early and cut their water bill costs — signing up for WaterSMART.
“I strongly suggest you sign up for it,” Johnson said. “WaterSMART helps you monitor your water use. Why is that important? If somehow you happen to get a leak, you get notification of it on your phone or desktop.”
The city staff also receives the notification of abnormal water usage. Residents will get a notice on their front door of the excessive water use occurring. Johnson added that many residents do not use their front door to enter or exit their homes. He said they should make it a habit to check their front door for notifications from the city.
Drivers are experiencing a narrow path on North Main St. as part of the roadway is blocked off for workers. The North Main St. traffic will soon return to normal, and the goal of eliminating discolored water from coming into Emporia homes will be one step closer to fruition.
