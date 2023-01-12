There are five solar energy projects either completed or in development in Greensville County, with a sixth having recently been approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. On Thursday afternoon, Strata Solar held an open house to showcase its plans for what could be the seventh.
Greensville County citizens dropped by Golden Leaf Commons to see the tentative plans for Stata Solar’s proposed Rosalind Solar project, which -- if approved -- would be built on managed timber land along Massie Branch Road and Moores Ferry Road, south of Quarry Road. If brought to completion, the Rosalind project would supply 150 MW of clean energy.
Strata Solar, based in Durham, North Carolina, claims to have developed and/or constructed over 270 projects totaling over 2.8 gigawatts in clean energy capacity. The company has already made a name for itself in Greensville County, having already contributed to the construction and development of the Greensville and Fountain Creek solar projects on behalf of Dominion Energy. If the Rosalind project goes through, this would be the first utility-scale solar project in the county which Strata has developed by itself.
“In Virginia we’ve built 12 projects, over 870 megawatts total...but most of those were other developers that we built for Dominion,” said development manager Dan Michaud. “This is one of our projects that we’re developing and we’ll plan to build after.”
For years, the future of solar development has been a pressing issue for Greensville County citizens, with advocates and critics roughly equal in number and in passion. Detractors have raised concerns about how solar farms affect the “rural character” of the county, as well as the safety of solar farms in general. Those in favor believe that continued solar development will bring economic benefits to the county.
The open house was held mainly to ease the concerns of citizens, especially those living near the proposed build site for the Rosalind project. Randolph Scott, who lives directly alongside the planned boundary of the build site on Massie Branch Road, wanted to find out how Strata planned to address stormwater runoff, which is generated when rain falls on solar panels.
“I just wanted to make sure that all of that would be in place. If you have a stormwater runoff which is excessive, it can erode your land, take away your property,” said Scott.
To address concerns about preserving the “rural character” of the area, the current plans for the Rosalind project call for 150-foot setbacks from all public roads and adjacent properties, as well as 100-foot vegetative and timber buffers. The company claims that this will preserve existing vegetation as much as possible while also avoiding impacts to threatened and endangered local species.
“Sometimes we have concerns about the viewshed...whether or not they’ll be able to see it from their house,” said development associate Mandy Pitz. “But because we have these extensive buffers, and also setbacks that are even more extensive than that...it kind of shows how much is actually between any visual vantage point and the solar panels themselves.”
According to permitting manager Kevin Seaford, Strata is currently working through the county’s 2232 approval process. Assuming the county does indeed approve Strata’s 2232 planning application, which would require a vote of approval from both the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, Strata would also need to file a special use permit and have that approved before beginning construction.
“We’re working as close as possible with the county staff and the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors to make sure that we address all of their concerns,” said Michaud.
