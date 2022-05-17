Rosie’s Gaming Emporium representatives recently visited Emporia detailing an outline for the opening of the site in the city. Vince Jordan, general manager of Rosie’s in Hampton and Emporia said he expects the grand opening in July of 2023.
Currently Rosie’s falls under the Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, Colonial Downs Group. By the time Rosie’s opens in Emporia it will fall under the Churchill Downs umbrella. Colonial Downs Chief Development Office Stefan Huba said Churchill Downs, Incorporated is similar to Colonial Downs. One feature paralleling the entities is the community involvement.
The first Rosie’s opened in New Kent in 2019. Five more Virginia sites have been added in three years. The company has given more than $2.3 million back to its respective communities, and put in more than 2,750 volunteer hours.
The grand opening for Rosie’s may be more than a year away, but the work is already underway. The steel frame work begins soon, followed by the ownership transition from Colonial Downs to Churchill Downs around September. Jordan said Rosie’s partners with other area businesses where clients earn points for discounts. The points-partner outreach is followed by team member recruiting, which includes job fairs to recruit employees.
“We expect to hire 100-plus employees with an average compensation package of $47,000 annually,” Jordan said. “We’re estimating about $1 million in taxes in local gaming from Historic Horse Racing operations.”
Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey, and Emporia City Manager William Johnson described the arrival of Rosie’s to the community as a game-changer. Johnson said the revenue generated by the establishment will assist the city in its efforts to bring more things to the municipality for seniors and children.
Jordan said the Rosie’s impact in Hampton was new businesses popping up near the site banking off the successful venture in the community.
In June of 2023, 150 games will be installed at the newest Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, followed by a soft opening. Though the grand opening is tentatively scheduled for July of 2023. Cooperative weather could move the timeline up for the grand opening.
Huba said Rosie’s reaches a different demographic than your average off-track betting site. The OTB demographic is a lower to middle income male age 65-plus. The demographic leaning toward Rosie’s is a middle to upper income female age 55-plus.
One will not find gaming tables inside a Rosie’s. It is not a casino. The gaming machines appear somewhat similar to slot machines. However, the games are based on historical horse races — thus, the HHR moniker is associated with the play.
The 700 West Atlantic St. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium site is located right off of Highway 58 near the Exit 11 Interstate 95 ramp. The 21,000 square-foot site will provide 298 parking spaces.
