RICHMOND — Virginia families who care for a loved one with disabilities or chronic conditions can apply for up to $400 reimbursement for respite costs under a limited voucher program offered by the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.
Respite is short-term, temporary relief for those who care for family members, which can help reduce the strain on caregivers so they can continue to provide for their loved ones.
Those who qualify and are approved may receive up to a $400 reimbursement for costs related to respite. Examples of respite services for which families can apply for reimbursement include:
• An in-home program, where services are provided in the family’s home or a care provider’s home • A center-based program, where family caregivers bring the care recipient (e.g., child, adult, older adult) to a facility to receive respite care • A child or adult care center, a summer or weekend camp
• Assisted living or nursing home respite programs
The program has already reimbursed 275 families out of the target goal of 490 families and hopes to reach another 215 before grant funds are set to expire. The Virginia Lifespan Respite Voucher Program is part of the Commonwealth’s efforts to support a statewide network of coordinated caregiver respite services. DARS collaborates on the efforts with the Virginia Caregiver Coalition, which works to improve the experience of caregiving through education and access to resources.
To apply for the Virginia Lifespan Respite Voucher Program:
• You must be a Virginia caregiver of a child or an adult who resides full-time in your household.
• The primary caregiver for the person receiving care must apply for the funds. You may receive up to one $400.00 reimbursement benefit.
• You may not use voucher funds to reimburse household expenses. Examples of this include: rent, cleaning, transportation, medical supplies, and food. Funds cannot be used so the applicant can go to work.
• You must use this program to hire a provider that does not live in the same household as the caregiver or care receiver. The caregiver cannot be reimbursed through this program for care they already provide. They must be 18 years or older to provide respite services.
Not everyone who applies will be approved.
For more information on how to apply, visit vda.virginia.gov/vlrv.htm.
You may also visit Virginia Navigator at virginianavigator.org for additional information on respite and related services available in the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services provides and advocates for the highest quality of services to help older Virginians and those with disabilities maximize and secure their employment, independence, and full inclusion into society. For more information, visit www.vadars.org or www.facebook.com/vadars.
