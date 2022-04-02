If you’re seeking a career change or just looking for a job, the Golden Leaf Commons is the place to be on Tuesday.
The bi-annual regional job fair at the Golden Leaf Commons is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendors representing nearly 80 companies searching for talent to help their businesses grow. If there is a specific line of work that suits you, odds are you will find it at the event. Manufacturing, health care, general labor, education, and careers in media are a few of many options for job seekers.
“This is a free event with 78 employers that will be covering the areas from Roanoke Rapids N.C. to the south, South Hill from the west, City of Franklin to the east and City of Richmond to the north,” Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center said. “Anyone looking for employment is encouraged to attend.”
The bi-annual event sported 56 vendors in October. With nearly 80 vendors signed up, that number is dramatically increased for April 5. It’s a buyers’ market for job seekers, with so many companies currently suffering from staffing shortages. Tuesday’s job fair is an opportunity for potential employees to cash in on an opportunity they likely would not have had two years ago. The competition for workers is fierce, and the incentives to hire are in place in many of the businesses represented.
The Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services, Job Assistance Center and Virginia Employment Commission joined forces to bring the event to Emporia-Greensville.
Event coordinators recommend pursuers of employment to bring their resumes and dress for success. The Golden Leaf Commons is located at 1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia, Virginia.
