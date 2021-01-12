YORK COUNTY —On Jan. 12. at approximately 8:31 a.m., the state police were called to investigate a two vehicle accident involving a VDOT sign repair truck and a Chevrolet Blazer.
At this time state police are still on scene and the investigation is on-going.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer, an 18 year old male, was traveling westbound on Merrimac Trail when he drifted into the eastbound lanes of travel, striking a VDOT sign repair truck headon. The impact of the crash caused the VDOT truck to be pushed into the ditch and caused it to overturn. The 18 year old driver was flown from the scene with life threatening injuries. The driver of the VDOT truck was also taken from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
