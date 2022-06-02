Currently the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an interstate shooting in the city of Norfolk.
This is an on-going criminal investigation and information is still fluid and on-going.
At approximately 11:30 PM (June 1), the VSP Communications center received a call of gunshots in the area of Interstate 264 near Newtown Road. Upon arrival, troopers canvased all of 264 Norfolk and Virginia Beach and were unable to locate any victims or vehicles.
At approximately 12:05 AM (June 2) two shooting victims arrived at Norfolk General Hospital, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. State Police and criminal agents were called upon to investigate. Victims were unsure of the location of where the incident occured or of any suspects.
Currently troopers and criminal agents are canvassing the interstate for evidence of the shooting.
The victims were driving a maroon colored Lexus sedan. The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264 WESTBOUND, in the vicinity of Newtown Road, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
