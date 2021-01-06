WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Representatives A. Donald McEachin (D-VA) and Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) reintroduced the Election Day Holiday Act, legislation to make Election Day a federal holiday.
"As demagogues and bad actors attempt to overturn the will of the American people and undermine a fair, accurate and complete count in the November election, we must insist with renewed fervor that every voter’s voice is heard, starting with improving access to the ballot box,” said McEachin. “Our vote is the most powerful non-violent tool we have to create a more perfect union, and I am pleased to reintroduce the Election Holiday Act to make this cornerstone of our democracy more accessible to everyone.”
McEachin and Eshoo first introduced the Election Day Holiday Act in the 115th Congress with 30 cosponsors.
