Sr. Pastor Javon and Pastor Linda Thomas, Thomas Family Boots On The Grounds Outreach Ministry.
Please tune in to our Community Gratitude to God 2021 Holy Week Celebration Services. Listen in as members of our community and others give their gratitudes and thanks to our God. Others will offer their prayers and words of encouragement on Good Friday April 2, and Easter Sunday on WEVA 860 AM from 11 a.m to noon. The event is sponsored by Thomas Family Boots On The Ground Outreach Ministry. Please tune in and be blessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.