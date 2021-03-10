WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for farmers to apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments.
USDA granted a 30-day extension to the previous application deadline of Feb. 26, which was announced to producers on Jan. 15.
American Farm Bureau Federation requested the extension in a Feb. 24 letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. AFBF President Zippy Duvall noted severe weather and the temporary suspension of CFAP payments during the presidential transition had created challenges for farmers to meet the previous application deadline.
“AFBF applauds Secretary Vilsack for his swift response to our call for an extension to the CFAP application deadline,” Duvall said. “Coronavirus aid is a lifeline for farmers and ranchers who are suffering from losses due to the pandemic. The extra time will help ensure America’s farmers have the opportunity to apply for help.”
CFAP assistance is available to farmers whose operations have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Payment eligibility was expanded under CFAP 2 to include turfgrass producers and contract livestock and poultry growers. Contract producers include those raising broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs, turkeys and hogs.
For additional details or to find information related to a specific eligible crop, visit farmers.gov/cfap/commodities.
Farmers can apply through a local Farm Service Agency office or online at farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
