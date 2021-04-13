The Meherrin Ruritan Club is hosting a drive-thru take-out fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday. The distribution site is at the club’s parking lot at 2612 Skippers Road.
Club members will distribute catfish plates stocked with two large catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $9 each and available by calling 434-637-3526, 434-594-4495, or 434-637-7006.
Proceeds from the Meherrin Ruritan Club event will be distributed to community civic groups and organizations at the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.