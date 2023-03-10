Clemson player

During a game between NC State and Clemson in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

 ACC
Clemson, #3 seed, made a definitive statement and all but sealed an NCAA Tournament berth by soundly beating #5 seed NC State in the 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, 80-54.
 

