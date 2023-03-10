featured Clemson cruises past Wolfpack to make semifinals Staff Reports Mar 10, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email During a game between NC State and Clemson in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC) ACC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clemson, #3 seed, made a definitive statement and all but sealed an NCAA Tournament berth by soundly beating #5 seed NC State in the 2023 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night, 80-54. The Tigers fell behind nine early, but went on a 13-0 run to lead at the half. Clemson shot 51 percent in the second half and cruised to a season affirming win. The Tigers were deadly from beyond the arc, making 11 of 24. Ian Schieffelin led the Tigers with 15 points. DJ Burns Jr. led the Wolfpack with 12 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia police track down missing person with Project Life SaverVirginia lawmakers mandate electric vehicle fire risk trainingGreensville County High School finds permanent principalBills to ensure workers paid sick days fail at House levelNextEra holds open house for proposed solar projectWe Got Your Back hosts Women’s Empowerment eventFuture of Liberty Road modification discussedNeverQuit’s Friday for Teens kicks off second seasonWorld’s leading construction equipment manufacturer to host 9 finalists to determine 2023 Global Operator Challenge ‘World Champion’Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library arrives in City and County Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Star Tribune e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Independent Messenger Independent Messenger Top Homes House for Sale Aug 31, 2021 For Rent Updated Jan 31, 2022 Top Jobs HELP WANTED Sep 14, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
