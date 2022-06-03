The City of Emporia and Greensville County will benefit from Growth and Opportunity grant investments in the commonwealth. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that more than $1.2 million will be invested in Virginia to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and workforce development.
Emporia and Greensville County are part of a $100,000 Virginia Growth Alliance Refresh/Restart plan for regional economic development. The counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Lunenburg, and Mecklenburg are included in the $100,000 investment.
“The VGA will lead the development of a strategic reset of goals, priorities, focus and support to better reflect changes in the organization and economic development landscape, realigning the organization into a more effective and sustainable posture,” a governor’s office press release read. “This grant will build and strengthen the capacity of the regional economic development organization through business sector analysis, workforce study, analysis of regional incentives and a fundraising campaign feasibility study.”
Greensville County is also part of 13 municipality $300,000 Active Capital Regional Entrepreneurship Initiative.
