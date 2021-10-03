RICHOND—Members of the public can learn all about birds – from their keyrole in the ecosystem to their unique and lesser-known skills--from experts at the Garden Club of Virginia annual Conservation Forum to be held online on Oct. 25, 2021.Bird populations worldwide are plummeting at alarming rates. In the past 30 years, the bird population in North America has declined by three billion, or one in four birds. “This forum will deepen our understanding of birds and their habitats and help people of all ages learn ways to protect birds in their own backyards and throughout Virginia,” said Missy Buckingham, president of the Garden Club of Virginia. Jennifer Ackerman, New York Times best-selling author of The Genius of Birds, will be the keynote speaker. Ackerman will lead attendees on an armchair journey to show how birds make and use tools, count, navigate, memorize, communicate and create works of art. Panelists include: •Dr. Amy Johnson, Program Director, Virginia Working Landscapes, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute•Dr. Christine Sheppard, Director, Glass Collisions Program, American Bird Conservancy•Stephen Living, Habitat Education Coordinator, Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources. This 63rd annual Conservation Forum will be a Live webinar on Monday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. until noon. Tickets are $15; students are free. Registration is at gcvirginia.org.
Garden Club of Virginia Conservation Forum to Explore Birds
