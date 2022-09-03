-

Brunswick Academy seniors greet the school's first-graders

 Contributed

Brunswick Academy was happy to celebrate one of its most time-honored traditions on Friday August 19th, the Senior-First Grade March. It was a beautiful morning as the Class of 2023 ushered in a brand new group of first graders-- the future Class of 2034. The school gym was filled with parents, grandparents and friends sharing in the excitement. The Big & Little Vikes provided one another with a sweet memento that they can hold on to for years to come. We can't wait to see how these new Big Vike/Little Vike bonds grow this year!