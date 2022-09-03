Brunswick Academy was happy to celebrate one of its most time-honored traditions on Friday August 19th, the Senior-First Grade March. It was a beautiful morning as the Class of 2023 ushered in a brand new group of first graders-- the future Class of 2034. The school gym was filled with parents, grandparents and friends sharing in the excitement. The Big & Little Vikes provided one another with a sweet memento that they can hold on to for years to come. We can't wait to see how these new Big Vike/Little Vike bonds grow this year!
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Virginia State Police investigate a head on collision in the city of Hampton
- Four escape multi-car wreck on Interstate 95 in Greensville County
- Emporia Police Department plays large part in finding missing Florida juvenile
- Former Emporia man accepts guilty plea in federal court
- DMV Select to open in Sussex County
- Forest woman charged with sexual abuse of an animal
- Broadband ceremony brings great hope in Southside Virginia
- Greensville County Football Players of the Week
- Possession of controlled substance charge filed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.