SUSSEX COUNTY — Firefighters throughout the Southside Virginia region were dispatched to Jarratt Thursday afternoon to battle a brushfire off of Lebanon Church Road. Firefighters contained the blaze before it spread to homes.
Heather Abbott of Womack Publishing said law enforcement rerouted traffic from Route 609 while firefighting personnel worked to extinguish the flames. Responding fire departments included Greensville County, Jarratt, Sussex, Capron, and Drewryville. The Virginia Department of Forestry was also represented at the scene.
