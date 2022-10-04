LAWRENCEVILLE - The 25th Annual Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, formerly the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport, 77 Airport Drive, Lawrenceville. The festival is free and parking is also free.
Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, will share a welcome. The Brunswick High School JROTC will post the colors. Lezlie Green will sing the national anthem. Rev. Greg Hand, Pastor, Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Gasburg, will offer a prayer. Donnie Edmonds will serve as emcee. The Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department will fly the American Flag.
Dance It Out, a group from South Hill, will perform right after the opening ceremony.
The Brunswick Stew Masters will sponsor the Brunswick Stew Cook-off. First, second, third and fourth place winners will be chosen, competing for $2,000 in prizes. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Stew is ready by 11 a.m. and sold by the cup or bowl and quarts are available for sale after 1 p.m. The cost is $9 per quart, $3 per bowl and $1 per sample.
Stew masters competing this year are: Kendall Finch, Lydia Fowler, Jonathan Brown, Gloria Seward, Robert Kelly, Nelson Fegans, William Slayton, Phil Pair, Sean Wyatt, Chris Edwards, Charles Owen, Kevin Cheely, George Daniel, Aaron Gibson, Mike Browder, Clark Bennett, James Campbell, Kenneth Lawson, Dylan Pair, Kevin Pair, and Mac Pennell. The stew masters met on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 and received their locations.
Inside Out Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Feature Attraction Band will perform from noon to 4 p.m.
Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
The categories include: Best Appearing Ford, Best Appearing Import, Best Appearing GM Product, Best Appearing Mopar, Best Appearing Motorcycle, People’s Choice Award, Distance Award, and Most Eye Catching. There will be door prizes and raffles and 50 Dash Plates will be awarded.
For more information call (804) 691-3151. The website is www.kentzkustomz.com.
Other attractions include a Kids Zone with bouncy attractions, a petting zoo, face painting, and a mechanical bull.
