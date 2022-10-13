Beautiful blue skies greeted Emporia Country Club for the day of the 19th annual YMCA Charity Golf Tournament. Dozens of players came together for an afternoon of companionship and competition — all for a good cause.
Eighteen teams of four were in this year’s tournament, taking part in 18 holes of golf as well as several longest-drive and putting contests.
The annual golf classic is one of the largest and most important fundraising events held each year by the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville. At $60 per player, plus the amount of money paid for raffle tickets, the YMCA stands to raise hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars from this one event.
The main event, the 18-hole tournament, used the “captain’s choice” format, in which each member of the four-player team makes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots. Within each team, age groups were split into different colored tees representing their age bracket.
For the final results, all 18 teams were divided into three “flights”, with each flight awarding a trophy for first, second, and third place.
In addition, there was both a “regular” raffle and a 50/50 raffle, with prizes up for grabs which included a hammock chair, a wildlife gravity feeder, a set of Titleist golf balls, and an air fryer.
One of those who signed up to play on Friday afternoon was longtime resident Bobby Wrenn, who — according to himself — has played in the tournament as long as the tournament has existed.
“The fellowship and friendship is great,” said Wrenn. “And it’s raising money to help the ‘Y’, which is the greatest asset we have in our community.”
To be specific, the proceeds from the event go toward raising money for the YMCA’s various childcare programs and to provide financial assistance to those who cannot afford to pay the full price for them. These programs include before and after-school activities, preschool, and summer camp.
