RICHMOND - Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for Feb.21, 2023. The seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28.
Gov. Youngkin Sets Special Election for Virginia's 4th Congressional District
