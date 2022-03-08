LAWRENCEVILLE – Julio Cesar Cruz Rojas, 25, from Hudson, is charged with felony eluding on Feb. 20.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy A. D. Peter was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 85 at the 22-mile marker, northbound when three vehicles passed him. A Jeep SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate moved from the left lane to the right lane while decreasing speed from 70 mph to approximately 62 mph. The vehicle then exited the interstate. At the stop sign Peter ran the plate. The vehicle then made a left turn on Brunswick Drive and then made another left back onto the interstate southbound.
Evans said the vehicle continued southbound with speeds reaching 112 mph. Peter notified dispatch giving location, vehicle description, speeds and reason for the traffic stop. On two occasions as the Jeep came upon vehicles that were in the right lane, the vehicle nearly ran into the back of the vehicles but swerved to the left lane at the last second.
Evans said the driver of the Jeep turned the lights off and ran without lights for approximately 1 mile. The Jeep pulled to the shoulder and stopped near the 16 mile-marker. Peter instructed the driver to exit the vehicle and the search of the driver’s person was conducted. A New York license was located identifying the driver as Rojas.
Peter asked Rojas why he ran and he said he thought someone was chasing him. He said he was traveling from Atlanta headed back home to New York. Rojas was taken to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and held on a $7,500 secured bond. No contraband was located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.