SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. – A mixed precipitation event is expected in the Commonwealth on Saturday, March 12, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding drivers to be cautious and prepared.
Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning, with high wind gusts ranging from 38-40 mph. Crews will be monitoring wind speeds on the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge and the Varina-Enon Bridge throughout the day Saturday.
Rain is expected to transition into snow late Saturday, however, pavement temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for the duration of the event. No accumulating snow is expected on road surfaces, but crews will be watching closely for Saturday night refreeze on any wet pavement.
“With warmer pavement temperatures and high wind, we anticipate that most pavement will be dry before temperatures dip below freezing Saturday night,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Crews will be on the lookout for any remaining wet pavement to treat with salt and sand as needed.”
Drivers are reminded to use extra caution Saturday on bridges and overpasses, where high winds may occur and where wet pavement freezes faster. Freezing also occurs more quickly on ramps, turns, curves and in shaded areas.
Tips for drivers
• Never drive through standing water, or around road closure signs and barriers. High water road closures are in place for your safety, and unseen hazards such as active power lines may be beneath the water’s surface.
• Check local forecasts and road conditions in your area before traveling.
• If pavement becomes icy and you begin to skid, do not brake. Lift your foot off the gas pedal and steer your vehicle in the direction you want to go.
Information resources
511 Virginia
Before traveling, you can get the latest traffic conditions by using 511 Virginia. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, visit www.511virginia.org or download the free mobile app at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp#app.
Social media
Twitter: For area information, follow @VaDOTRVA and @511centralva
Facebook: Visit VDOT’s statewide page and follow the Richmond District group: https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaDOT
Customer service center
Report road hazards or ask road-related questions at VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or using the online form available at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Additional resources
For more winter driving information, please visit VDOT's winter weather page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.