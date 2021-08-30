LITTLETON, N.C. — More than 90 food vendors, crafters, and non-profits will be on hand to make the Littleton- Lake Gaston Festival the place you want to be on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Woodcrafters, handmade crafts, jewelry, candles, creative yard art and cloth items will be available from crafters who have come from across North Carolina and Virginia. Holiday items are available as are items for the fishing enthusiast, golfer, and even the family pet.
Our crafters work during the year to bring you their best. New ideas and interesting art continue to surface each year.
Get a temporary tattoo, have an item monogrammed, get that flag and pole for your yard then get some homemade preserves to take back home. Consider some new wood yard furniture or a wreath to decorate your wall or door. A walk along our Main Streets will take you to the many shops that line these streets. Several new exciting businesses have come to town and this is a great time to see what Littleton has to offer.
Young and old can find something to laugh about and enjoy on the carnival rides in the parking lot. Stop off at the information booth for raffle tickets. Prizes are raffled off from the main stage at noon and again at 3 p.m.
The book sale at the Littleton Library is always a busy place. The sale will be held at Main Street Books, the used book location run by the Friends of the Library, on Main Street, next to the library, where you can buy reading materials and check out opportunities to participate in a writing group, join a book club, or sign up to join the Friends of the Library. Have a special interest or talent you would like to share? Sign up on the library special events sheet.
A yearly favorite is the Master Gardner’s Booth where expert advice and plants are available. Now is a great time to think about getting your plants ready for fall and planning your spring plantings. The Bee Keepers from Halifax will be on hand with some useful information.
The Littleton Lions Club, sponsors of the festival, will be cooking barbeque to be sold from the Pepsi Booths in sandwiches Friday night and Saturday, and in BBQ plates with slaw, potato salad and bread from the Lions Tent on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eat in the shade of the food tent or at the Lions Den on Ransom Street where plates will also be available.
The Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show on Saturday always has vehicles that make you want to stop and look for a while, reminding you of another time and place.
Take a walk in the area behind Futrell Pharmacy and see all that the Stray Cats have to offer.
On Friday,“Brake Tyme Band” will be playing music for listening and dancing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the town parking lot. Bring your chairs and enjoy the music and the offerings of the Food Court which this year promises to be better than ever. Several great new food options are available along with, ice cold lemonade, kettle corn, and Indian fry bread. Ending up with a funnel cake mustache is a great way to top off your food court walk.
The Littleton Lions club sponsors this event, now in its 36th year. Local service organizations, the Town of Littleton, and Lions service projects are beneficiaries of funds raised through the festival.
The Lions Club invites you to join in a great weekend of fun in Littleton, a great place to live and do business.
For more information call (252) 676-5623.
