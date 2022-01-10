RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that the Office of Vital Records (OVR) will be temporarily scaling back operations of its Call Center (804-662-6200) public call-in line, due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 infections affecting its employees.
The Office provides vital event certificates to families who have had a vital event in Virginia, such as birth, death, marriage or divorce. It serves the entire state and has customers across the world.
The office partners with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices and local health districts to provide access to certified records at those locations.
Due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 infections among OVR staff members, some operations will be temporarily suspended so that the office can continue to provide essential services to the general public. The first step in this process is to take live operators off the Call Center public call-in line through Jan. 14.
During this time, when residents call this line, they will be given information about accessing services through the OVR website and information about current processing times for certified vital records requests mailed to the office.
There are multiple service options available to fulfill customer requests.
Customers can receive in-person service at DMV offices, local health districts or the Vital Records central office in Henrico County. To find the nearest location, please use this tool here. Check with the specific location nearest you, since hours of operation may be limited at some locations. Vital Records central office, located at 2001 Maywill St., Suite 101 in Henrico, operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.