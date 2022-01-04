Emporia and Greensville County will not be left out of the spoils of the massive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed this November. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport (airport code EMV) is in line for a grant which will provide $110,000 for fiscal year 2022, and possibly more over the next few years.
Airports receiving grants from the BIL are expected to use the money to invest in their runways, taxiways, terminals, and other necessary facilities. According to executive director Rick Franklin, the main focus for improvement will be the airport’s taxiway, which is badly in need of resurfacing.
“The pavements for the taxiways and the parking area really need replacing,” said Franklin. “Right now we’re doing the engineering of that.”
The $110,000 is a trifle compared to what other airports in the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive. The two airports serving Washington D.C. — Washington Dulles Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) will receive a combined $45 million. Richmond International Airport, meanwhile, will receive $6,883,925.
As a general aviation airport with only one runway, Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport relies on a mix of student pilots, private pilots, and especially business travelers — the latter of whom being the airport’s main clientele. EMV’s marketing materials describe the airport as “your business gateway to Virginia.”
A frequent visitor to the airport is Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, the casino chain which has been planning throughout 2021 to build their next establishment in Emporia. On a recent visit, Rosie’s brought three corporate jets to EMV.
“You really can’t sustain an airport with just leisure flyers and things like that,” said Franklin. “It’s really used now for business flyers.”
As traffic slowed to a crawl during mid-2020 thanks to the pandemic, the airport completed construction of 10 brand-new hangars, boosting its total to 17. After demand returned, the hangars filled to capacity with stored private aircraft.
