Just two weeks after opening its doors, The Backyard Brewery has quickly become a hit with locals and visitors alike.
Shaun and Ashley Hardee, along with Chris Hardee and Holly Painter, own the family friendly business and came up with the idea to open the spot after visiting a similar location nearby. “There’s a place, about an hour from here, that we used to frequent quite often that was what they call a beer garden. It’s an outdoor family friendly spot really geared towards families. It’s not a late night place. Holly has a little girl and my brother [Shaun] and his wife Ashley have two little girls. There’s nowhere like that in South Hill to go. We have a lot of great restaurants and beautiful places but we didn’t have something like this. We wanted somewhere for people to come after they’ve been working all day in the yard or their just coming from the ball field. Our wheels got to turning and the next thing you know we decided to try to do something like this,” said Chris.
With the exception of Holly, none of the owners had any experience in the food industry so they were not sure what they were getting themselves in to. “We all own our own business that are completely opposite of this so it kind of just started out as an idea and we kind of got the ball rolling trying to find out where to put it and how we could do it. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of local people that are willing to help and offer advice.”
Chris reached out to his friend at Carlton Construction for tips on how to proceed with the remodel but ended up finding a contractor to do the work for them. “I thought we were going to end up with a small place but it turned out beautifully. You can sit outside or come in and it’s just a different vibe than anywhere else.”
Typically when opening a new business you are going to run in to a few obstacles along the way. The Backyard Brewery was no exception.
“We were originally going for more of an industrial look. We were going to have an open ceiling and glaze the concrete floor but, surprisingly, trying to keep it more natural was more expensive. We had to change our whole vibe from industrial to cool and cute,” said Holly.
They are currently employing nine individuals to operate the kitchen and bar. “It’s hard to find staff these days but everyone we’ve hired has been great.” According to Holly and Chris, the employees all get along with each other, talk to each other on Facebook, and enjoy an employee group chat, which includes Chris and Shaun’s father, Denny, who is a helping hand in the kitchen.
The restaurant, just across the street from Red Barn convenience store, may seem small on the outside, but there is no shortage of space once you enter through the backdoor. Located in the basement of the building is inside seating, a bar/counter for ordering, full beer and food menu displays, merchandise for purchase, a modern simplistic decor, and plenty of places for cute photo opportunities, thanks to Holly’s decorating abilities. On the outside you will find picnic tables, a stage, umbrellas for shade, and lots of games to play. They even provide suncreen, bug spray, and hand sanitizer for their guests.
“It’s really cool to see people sitting at one of our picnic tables outside and another two or three people that they don’t know sits with them and the next thing you know they’re friends just chatting it up out there.”
“You come in and order your food or beer at the bar, we’ll give you a buzzer and of course you come back and get your order when it’s ready. We don’t want to lose the personal connection with customers.”
The local spot features live family friendly music twice a week, fun outdoor games including cornhole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect 4. Beginning in July, they plan to offer a “Dog of the Month”.
“We are really trying to focus on bringing all of the great things from surrounding states here. We offer everyday things with a twist. I’m sure as time goes on we’ll add something here and there but for right now we wanted quick and easy.”
Despite what rumors you may have heard, there are no immediate plans for the upstairs area however; Chris, Ashley, Holly, and Shaun do plan on upgrading the parking space to provide more room for patrons.
The Backyard Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They offer plenty of Virginia and North Carolina beer options on tap, Rosemont Wine, some canned ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages.
The food options include many uniquely named hotdogs options, pretzel bites, nachos, popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and more.
For more information or reviews about The Backyard Brewery you can download the Untappd app, which according to Chris is like Facebook for beer. Once you register, just follow The Backyard Brewery and you will receive notifications about new beer being put on tap or upcoming entertainment events. You can also find the Backyard Brewery’s full menu on the app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.