U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr sentenced a former Emporia nurse to up to three years in prison Tuesday after the nurse entered a guilty plea on two counts of tampering with a consumer product.
According to prosecutors, Jeneen L. Bailey, 57, stole prescribed pain medication from eight patients between the ages of 63 and 86 and replaced them with over-the-counter drugs. The timeframe of the crimes took place over 16 months at two long-term care facilities. It began on Dec. 18, 2019, at Emporia's Accordius Health Care and ended on May 15, 2020, at Envoy of Lawrenceville.
Bailey replaced prescription drugs Oxycodone, Percocet, and Norco with over-the-counter medications, such as extra-strength Tylenol. A 74-year-old female patient at Envoy reportedly had her medication replaced with extra-strength Tylenol for a wound that later required an above-knee amputation.
In Bailey's circumstance, the federal sentencing guidelines could have brought her a prison term in the neighborhood of 51 to 63 months.
