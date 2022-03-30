Petersburg Police arrested Mike Stewart and charged him with first degree murder of Stephen Harris, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Stewart is being held without bond.
According to Petersburg Police, just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Stephen Harris was shot several times at the California Inn on the 2200 block of Country Drive in Petersburg. Harris was taken to a Richmond-area hospital for treatment where he later died.
